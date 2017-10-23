Big 22 contenders — Week 9



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s Week 10 of the high school football season and there’s 22 local teams in playoff contention — eight of which, by our count, have already punched their ticket to Week 11. Here are a few of the standouts that caught the attention of Sports Team 27 in Week 9.

Parker Sherry – In a must-win in Lisbon for East Palestine, junior quarterback Parker Sherry certainly stepped up. He ran for 229 yards, passed for over 100 yards and accounted for five touchdowns in the Bulldogs seventh straight win.

Dante Romano – Romano carried the load in Poland’s win over Hubbard Friday night with 24 carries for 188 yards.

Vinny Fiorenza – Fiorenza also ran for 188 and scored in Canfield’s victory over Howland.

Zach Rogers – Lakeview’s Zach Rogers completed 8 of his 9 passes Friday night — three of which were touchdowns against Champion.

Antonio Page – Our Player of the Game from Friday night was Cardinal Mooney senior Antonio Page. The Cardinals quarterback ran for 168 yards and accounted for three touchdowns in Mooney’s big win over Ursuline in our WKBN Game of the Week.