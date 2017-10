Related Coverage Police escort Girard police officer’s remains home

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who killed a Girard police officer as Jason Marble.

Marble killed Girard police officer Justin Leo as he was responding to a domestic incident at a home on Indiana Avenue, according to investigators. Another officer then exchanged gunfire with Marble, fatally shooting him.

