Cortland man killed in Mecca Twp. motorcycle accident

The accident happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday

By Published:
crash ambulance emergency generic

MECCA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Cortland was killed Sunday when he crashed into the back of a dump truck.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the 43-year-old driver of the motorcycle was traveling east on Route 88 at about 7:48 p.m. when he hit the back of a dump truck after it had just turned right onto Route 88 from Hoagland Blackstub Road.

The driver and his female passenger from Burghill suffered severe injuries. The driver was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Warren where he later died. The woman was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngtown. Her condition was not released.

The dump truck was driven by a 19-year-old man from North Bloomfield. He was not injured.

The names of the victims have not been released pending notification of family.

The accident remains under investigation. The patrol did not indicate if the motorcycle driver or his passenger were wearing a helmet.

