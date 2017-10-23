Frederick B. Jennings Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Frederick B Jennings, 82, of Salem, passed away at 12:05 p.m. Monday, October 23, 2017 at Parkside Nursing and Rehab Center.

He was born on September 1, 1935, in Poynetta, Wisconsin, the son of the late Frederick C. and Edna (Herschleb) Jennings.

He worked until his retirement as an engineer for AT&T in New Jersey.

Fred was an active member of the Lutheran church, singing in the church choir of churches in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. He was currently a member of St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Leetonia.

He played high school football as a running back, later on he was a coach and referee in sporting events. He was an active member of the Republican party. Fred was an artistic person, who enjoyed painting in watercolors and woodworking. He was active in the theater, building and painting sets and as an actor. He enjoyed collecting trains and antique cameras. He enjoyed spending time outside, especially mowing the grass. He also enjoyed making his own wine.

He is survived by his wife, the former Sharon J. Wild; his children, Joel D. (Claudia) Jennings of Sparta, New Jersey, Jill R. Jennings of Franklin Park, New Jersey and Kurt L. Jennings of Columbiana, Ohio; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Services will be held at a later date at Hillside Cemetery in Poynetta, Wisconsin.

Services will be held at a later date at Hillside Cemetery in Poynetta, Wisconsin.