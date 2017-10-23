Girard moves up to #8 in AP football poll

Canfield, Poland, and South Range also cracked the top-ten in their respective divisions

By Published: Updated:
5 Waid TDs lead Girard past LaBrae, 55-21

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2017, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I
1. Lakewood St. Edward (21) 9-0 253
2. Cleveland St. Ignatius (3) 8-1 194
3. Toledo Whitmer (2) 9-0 193
4. Hilliard Bradley 9-0 169
5. Cincinnati St. Xavier 8-1 139
6. Mentor 8-1 106
7. Centerville 8-1 95
8. Canton McKinley 8-1 57
9. Stow-Munroe Falls 8-1 56
10. Pickerington Central 9-0 40
Others receiving 12 or more points: Massillon Perry 27. Cincinnati Colerain 21. Huber Heights Wayne 13.

DIVISION II
1. Avon (18) 9-0 224
2. Wadsworth (1) 9-0 187
3. Cincinnati Winton Woods (5) 8-1 184
4. Barberton 9-0 154
5. Akron Hoban 8-1 122
6. Cincinnati La Salle 7-2 109
7. Columbus Walnut Ridge (1) 9-0 107
8. Cincinnati Anderson 8-1 83
9. Sidney 8-1 48
10. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 8-1 43
Others receiving 12 or more points: Olmsted Falls 29. Dayton Belmont 19.

DIVISION III
1. Trotwood-Madison (18) 9-0 230
2. Canfield (3) 9-0 180
3. Toledo Central Catholic (1) 8-1 171
4. Sandusky (2) 9-0 145
5. Medina Buckeye 9-0 138
6. Bay Village Bay (1) 9-0 128
7. Columbus Bishop Hartley 8-1 90
8. Clyde 8-1 74
9. Parma Padua 8-1 57
10. Kettering Archbishop Alter 8-1 40
Others receiving 12 or more points: Goshen 32. Bellefontaine 17.

DIVISION IV
1. Steubenville (20) 9-0 226
2. Germantown Valley View (3) 9-0 199
3. Perry (1) 9-0 169
4. Shelby 9-0 152
5. Bellville Clear Fork 9-0 143
6. Cincinnati Wyoming 9-0 119
7. Clarksville Clinton-Massie 8-1 72
8. Girard (1) 9-0 66
9. St. Marys Memorial 8-1 54
10. Poland 9-1 36
Others receiving 12 or more points: Newark Licking Valley 29. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 17. Cortland Lakeview 14. London 13.

DIVISION V
1. Pemberville Eastwood (15) 9-0 213
2. South Range (5) 9-0 202
(tie) Wheelersburg (4) 9-0 202
4. Portsmouth West 9-0 156
5. Orwell Grand Valley 9-0 119
6. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 9-0 97
7. Archbold 8-1 96
8. Bethel-Tate 9-0 81
9. Marion Pleasant 8-1 70
10. Anna 7-2 41
Others receiving 12 or more points: Sullivan Black River 24. West Jefferson 23.

DIVISION VI
1. Maria Stein Marion Local (21) 9-0 233
2. Kirtland (3) 9-0 207
3. Mogadore (1) 8-0 183
4. Nelsonville-York 9-0 137
5. Rootstown 9-0 131
6. Findlay Liberty-Benton 8-1 96
7. Coldwater 7-2 92
8. Creston Norwayne 8-1 76
9. Lima Central Catholic 8-1 75
10. St. Henry 6-3 25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Southeastern 23. Mechanicsburg 12.

DIVISION VII
1. Norwalk St. Paul (16) 9-0 230
2. Dalton (9) 9-0 213
3. Danville 8-1 160
4. Convoy Crestview 8-1 154
5. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 7-1 126
6. Sidney Lehman 8-1 122
7. McComb 8-1 114
8. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 8-1 80
9. Waterford 8-1 36
10. Lucas 7-2 22
Others receiving 12 or more points: Minster 19. Pandora-Gilboa 16. Edgerton 16. East Canton 13.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s