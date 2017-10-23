Heavy metal band Judas Priest coming to Covelli Centre

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The English heavy metal band Judas Priest will be coming to the Covelli Centre in March.

The band will perform at the Youngstown venue at 7 p.m. March 15. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The 2018 tour is in support of Judas Priest’s new “Firepower” album. The band’s hits include “You’ve Got Another Thing Coming,” “Living After Midnight” and “Breaking the Law.”

Tickets range in price from $42 to $62. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.

Get tickets by calling 800-745-3000, going online to Ticketmaster.com or visiting the Southwoods Health Box Office.

The box office is located inside the Apostolakis Auto Group Main Entrance of the Covelli Centre.