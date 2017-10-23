High school football playoffs: What your teams need to do this Friday night

(WKBN) – According to high school football websites like JoeEitel and Fantastic 50 that tabulate computer points, the Valley has 22 local teams in playoff contention this season.

Teams that have already clinched:

Canfield, Poland, Lakeview, Girard, South Range, Western Reserve, Lisbon and Valley Christian

Teams that can clinch with a win:

Struthers, Cardinal Mooney, Columbiana, East Palestine, Liberty and Warren JFK

Teams that can clinch with a win and some help:

Boardman, Salem, Crestview and Springfield

Teams that can clinch with a win and a lot of help:

Austintown Fitch, McDonald, Mathews and Lowellville

WHAT YOUR TEAMS NEED TO MAKE THE PLAYOFFS!

DIVISION

Austintown Fitch (6-3)

The Falcons have one shot at the playoffs in Region 1. They need to steal the eighth and final spot from Massillon Perry to qualify. Fitch will need a win over Cardinal Mooney, as well as over teams they’ve already beat like Louisville, Warren Harding and Youngstown East. But more importantly, they need losses from Massillon Perry, Solon, Canton McKinley and North Canton Hoover. The odds are not great, but the Falcons still have an outside shot.

DIVISION II

Boardman (5-4)

A win this week over Ashtabula Lakeside will most likely be enough for the Spartans to qualify in Region 7. Losses from teams like Whitehall-Yearling, Canal Winchester and Dublin Scioto will certainly help the cause, though.

DIVISION III

Canfield (9-0)

The Cards have done enough already to earn their spot in Region 9 and can plan on a home game for the first round. Canfield will be the only team to qualify in Division III this season.

DIVISION IV

Poland (8-1)

The Bulldogs have already clinched a spot in Region 13, and with a win this week over Canfield, Poland can also secure a first-round home game for the playoffs.

Lakeview (8-1)

The Bulldogs have already clinched a spot in Region 13, and with a win this week over Struthers, Lakeview can also secure a first-round home game for the playoffs.

Girard (9-0)

The Indians have already clinched a spot in Region 13 but are still fighting for a first-round home game, despite being undefeated. Girard can get the help they need with a win over Liberty and losses from teams like Poland, Lakeview, Jefferson, Howland and Marlington.

Struthers (7-2)

The Wildcats can clinch a spot in Region 13 with a win this Friday night over Lakeview and might even earn a first-round home game with that victory. Even with a loss, the Wildcats are most likely in.

Cardinal Mooney (5-4)

The Cards can clinch a spot in Region 13 with a win this Friday night over Austintown Fitch. Even if Mooney doesn’t win, they still have a shot to get in. Wins from the teams they beat this season like Cleveland Heights, Boardman, Warren Harding and Ursuline will help the cause, along with losses from Canton South, Salem and CVCA.

Salem (6-3)

The Quakers need a win over West Branch on Saturday, along with some help from other teams to squeeze into the eighth and final spot in Region 13. Losses from Canton South, Cardinal Mooney or CVCA would certainly help the cause.

DIVISION V

South Range (9-0)

The Raiders are sitting pretty in Region 17. They have already locked up a playoff spot, a first-round home game and the Number One seed.

Crestview (5-4)

Three straight wins have the Rebels in playoff contention, but they will need some help to earn that eighth and final spot in Region 17. Crestview will need a win this Friday over winless Lakeview, PA. They could also benefit from losses from teams like Garfield, Northwestern and Villa Angela St. Joseph.

DIVISION VI

Western Reserve (7-2)

With a win over McDonald last Friday night, the Blue Devils have already done enough to clinch a spot in Region 21. But a win this Friday night over Jackson Milton would certainly seal the deal.

Columbiana (7-2)

The Clippers can clinch a spot in Region 21 with a win this Friday night over East Palestine. Even a loss won’t end their season necessarily. Columbiana would still benefit from losses from Independence, Columbia and Springfield, if they’re unsuccessful Friday night.

Liberty (7-2)

The season will be on the line this Friday night for the Leopards. A win over undefeated Girard and they’re in. A loss and they’re out in Region 21. It’s really that simple.

East Palestine (7-2)

The Bulldogs season will hinge on this Friday’s game against Columbiana. A win and they will all but lock up a spot in Region 21. A loss against the Clippers and they are done. They are some very complex scenarios that could change that, but basically, it’s do-or-die for East Palestine this Friday night.

Springfield (6-3)

Four straight wins have the Tigers in playoff contention in Region 21, but they need a win over Waterloo this Friday and some help. It’s a simple as this: Springfield is hoping for losses from the other teams in contention like Independence, Columbia, East Palestine and Liberty.

McDonald (7-2)

The Blue Devils still have an outside shot at the postseason, but it will take some serious help. McDonald will need a win this Friday night over Lowellville, along with losses from just about everybody else in contention in Region 21. That includes East Palestine, Columbia, Liberty, Independence and Springfield.

DIVISION VII

Lisbon (6-3)

The Blue Devils have done enough already to qualify in Region 25, but a win against United this Friday night would also lock up a first-round home game.

Valley Christian (4-5)

The Eagles have done enough already to qualify in Region 25 and will make their first playoff appearance since 2012 this season.

Warren JFK (3-6)

The defending state champs still have a great shot at the postseason, despite five straight losses. A win over St. Thomas Aquinas this Friday night would all but lock up a spot in Region 25. Even with a loss, the Eagles can qualify, especially with losses from Toronto, Malvern and Newbury.

Mathews (5-4)

The Mustangs need a win over Newbury this Friday night and some serious help to qualify in Region 25. Losses from Toronto, Malvern, Warren JFK and LaBrae would certainly help the cause.

Lowellville (4-5)

The Rockets need a win over McDonald this Friday night and some serious help to qualify in Region 25. Losses from Toronto, Malvern, Warren JFK, Mathews and LaBrae would certainly help the cause.