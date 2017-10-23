House damaged by fire in Coitsville

COITSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A house in Coitsville was damaged by fire early Monday morning.

The fire started about 12:30 a.m. at a house on Coitsville-Hubbard Road.

When crews arrived, flames had spread through most of the structure.

Firefighters said someone lives in the house but didn’t say if anyone was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

Crews were called earlier Sunday at about 7 p.m. to check the house for smoke but they didn’t find anything.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.