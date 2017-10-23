House damaged by fire in Coitsville

When crews arrived, flames had spread through most of the structure

By Published: Updated:
A house was damaged by a fire in Coitsville, Ohio.

COITSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A house in Coitsville was damaged by fire early Monday morning.

The fire started about 12:30 a.m. at a house on Coitsville-Hubbard Road.

When crews arrived, flames had spread through most of the structure.

Firefighters said someone lives in the house but didn’t say if anyone was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

Crews were called earlier Sunday at about 7 p.m. to check the house for smoke but they didn’t find anything.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s