Jury selection begins for Mahoning County murder cases

Jury selection began Monday in the cases against David Madumelo, Daniel Kitchen and Jawonn Hymes

Stepbrothers David Madumelo and Daniel Kitchen are charged in the death of Josh Beasley last November.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Jury selection began Monday for a couple of Mahoning County murder cases.

Prosecutors say Madumelo and Kitchen went up to Beasley outside the Four Seasons Flea Market. He’d stopped there to make a phone call.

The two suspects are accused of then taking Beasley’s wallet then killing him. Police say a witness identified Madumelo and Kitchen as the shooters. 

Both men are serving prison sentences for similar robberies in the Columbus area.

Also on Monday, the process of picking a jury started for Jawonn Hymes.

He is the last of three men accused in the November 2015 shooting death of Thomas Owens.

Owens was killed sitting in a car with three men on Myrtle Avenue in Youngstown.

The other two suspects have already been tried and convicted. They’re both in prison.

Jawonn Hymes is the last of three men accused in the November 2015 shooting death of Thomas Owens.
