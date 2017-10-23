Kurfward F. Hutton, Jr. Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Kurfward F. Hutton, Jr., 77, of Warren, passed away Monday, October 23, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born May 1, 1940 in Leechburg, Pennsylvania, the son of Kurfward F. and Geraldine E. (Morris) Hutton and had lived in Ohio most of his life.

A graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, Mr. Hutton retired from American Welding.

A quiet man, he enjoyed reading, board games, history politics, current events and sports.

Surviving are two brothers, Gregory of Warren and Rodney (Mary) Hutton of Los Angeles, California.

Preceding him in death are his parents and a sister, Carmelita Hutton.

Per his request, cremation is taking place.

There are no services or calling hours.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.