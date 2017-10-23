Larry W. Fenn Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Larry W. Fenn, 75, passed away Monday evening, October 23, 2017 at the Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.

Larry was born on February 5, 1942 in Kinsman, Ohio, a son of the late Earl Fenn and Pauline (Lewis) Johnson.

He worked with O.D.O.T as a truck driver for over 32 years before retiring in 2000 and attended Leavitsburg Church of God.

He enjoyed fishing, traveling and was a historic buff of the local towns. He loved to bring happiness and make people smile when he dressed up as Santa at the local nursing homes and preschools. He loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Larry will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Sarah Fenn of Warren, whom he married on October 25, 1986; his daughter, Denise (Tim) Reed of Niles; stepchildren, Edie Lindsey of Georgia, William Linebaugh, James Linebaugh, Daniel (Judy) Linebaugh and Tony Linebaugh; grandchildren, Cassie Fenn, Danielle Brainard, Danny Brainard, Scott (Shannon) Linebaugh, Shawn (Sonya) Lewis, Amanda (Chris) Gruber, Crystal Deese, Jessica Linebaugh, Mark Linebaugh, Tony Joe Linebaugh and Kyle Linebaugh and many great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda (Bill) Torreance, Trudy (Alan) Angles, and Karen Hipkins and brothers, Mert (Shannon) Johnson, Marty Johnson, Jimmy (Karla) Johnson and Jody Johnson.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Larry Fenn; grandson, Bryce Linebaugh and a brother, Jimmy Fenn.

Funeral services for Larry will be held on Friday, October 27, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren.

Family will receive friends two hours prior to services from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Warren Family Rescue Mission.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.robertsclarkchapel.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 26 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.