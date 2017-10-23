Local hospitals going through name changes

Hospital in Sharon, Warren and Youngstown now have a new name as part of a rebranding effort

By Published:
Sharon Regional Health System

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Three local hospitals will soon be getting new, updated names.

What’s now known as Sharon Regional Health System in Mercer County will become Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Trumbull Memorial Hospital’s name will be changed to Trumbull Regional Medical Center, and Northside Medical Center in Youngstown will now become Northside Regional Medical Center.

The new names are meant to reflect expanded regional access, according to Steward Health Care System.

In the next few months, you will see new logos and signs.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s