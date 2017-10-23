Lowry A. “Larry” Beach, Sr. Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Lowry A. “Larry” Beach, Sr., 67, of Grandview Avenue, Union Township, died Monday, October 23, 2017 at Heritage Valley Hospital in Beaver.

He was born January 23, 1950 in New Castle, a son of the late Robert and Virginia (Vitelli) Beach.

He was married to Dianne L. (Gargasz) Beach on May 23, 1970, she survives in Union.

Mr. Beach worked at Shenango China as a cup maker for a number of years. He then worked for the Meadows Off Track Betting as a teller for 20 years.

He enjoyed cooking and made great pizzas, was an avid sports fan and movie buff. He also loved his three dogs, Pebbles, Zoey and Lucy.

In addition to his wife he is survived by one son, Lowry A. Beach, Jr. of New Castle; one brother, Robert Beach and wife, Laura of Sharon; one sister, Bobbi Beach of New Castle; one brother-in-law, Greg Gargasz and wife, Debe ‘Umm Umm’ of New Castle; two sisters-in-law, Elaine Moffatt of Charlotte, North Carolina and JoAnne Lower and husband, Dave of Boardman, Ohio and a number of nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Friday, October 27, 2017 from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m.

Memorial services will be held Friday, October 27, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Rev. Dennis Bupp will be officiating.

