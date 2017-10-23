Man working on natural gas pipeline killed in northeast Ohio

NAVARRE, Ohio (AP) – A sheriff’s office says a natural gas pipeline explosion in Ohio killed a man doing maintenance work.

The explosion Monday killed a Columbia Gas Transmission pipeline and caused a large gas leak just south of Canton that forced authorities to evacuate the neighborhood.

The Stark County Sheriff’s office identified the victim as 60-year-old Wesley Johnson of Wooster.

The Repository in Canton reports that investigators believe a cap on the end of a pipeline gave way, but the cause isn’t known.

Gas odors drifted more than four miles away after the explosion sent natural gas spewing from a valve.

Most people were able to return to their homes within an hour.

___

Information from: The Repository, http://www.cantonrep.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)