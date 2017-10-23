Man working on natural gas pipeline killed in northeast Ohio

The explosion Monday killed a 60-year-old man and caused a large gas leak just south of Canton

By Published:
gas lines generic

NAVARRE, Ohio (AP) – A sheriff’s office says a natural gas pipeline explosion in Ohio killed a man doing maintenance work.

The explosion Monday killed a Columbia Gas Transmission pipeline and caused a large gas leak just south of Canton that forced authorities to evacuate the neighborhood.

The Stark County Sheriff’s office identified the victim as 60-year-old Wesley Johnson of Wooster.

The Repository in Canton reports that investigators believe a cap on the end of a pipeline gave way, but the cause isn’t known.

Gas odors drifted more than four miles away after the explosion sent natural gas spewing from a valve.

Most people were able to return to their homes within an hour.

___

Information from: The Repository, http://www.cantonrep.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s