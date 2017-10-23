New Castle’s Hooker suffers season-ending knee injury with Colts

An MRI revealed the rookie had torn the ACL and MCL during a 27-0 loss to Jacksonville.

Malik Hooker
Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Colts safety Malik Hooker will miss the rest of the season after injuring his right knee in Sunday’s game.

Coach Chuck Pagano told reporters Monday that an MRI revealed the rookie had torn the ACL and MCL during a 27-0 loss to Jacksonville.

Hooker, the No. 15 overall pick in April, played well after becoming a starter in Week 2. His three interceptions were tied for third in the NFL and he was seventh on the Colts (2-5) with 22 tackles.

The injury occurred late in the second quarter as Hooker took an awkward hit from a blocker as he was trying to run down Allen Hurns on a 50-yard completion. Hooker refused to go off on a golf cart.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

