Pa. Good Samaritan who offered ride beaten, stuffed in trunk

Police say the man "brutally assaulted" the 64-year-old, put him in the trunk of the car and got behind the wheel

By Published:
traffic cars driving generic

BETHEL, Pa. (AP) – Police say a good Samaritan was severely beaten and stuffed into the trunk of his own car after offering a ride to the man who attacked him.

State police say the 64-year-old victim offered a ride to 42-year-old Bradley Butler of Scranton on Friday. Police say Butler, who was wanted on retail theft charges, “brutally assaulted” the victim, put him in the trunk of the car and got behind the wheel.

Butler called police after breaking down 100 miles away on Interstate 78 in Lebanon County. Troopers say they found the victim in the trunk with head trauma. He’s listed in critical condition.

Butler was charged with attempted homicide and other offenses. He’s being held on $1 million bail. Court records do not list a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

