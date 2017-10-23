Pennsylvania woman celebrates 94th birthday by skydiving

Williamsport resident Eila Campbell says she figured she might not "make it for another year" at her age

By Published:
94 Year Old Birthday Skydive
This Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, photo provided by Eric Fox shows Eila Campbell, of Williamsport, Pa., waving as she celebrates her 94th birthday by going skydiving with her granddaughter and great-granddaughter at Above the Poconos Skydivers at Hazleton Regional Airport in Hazleton, Pa. Each woman jumped separately but in tandem with an instructor, and Campbell described the free fall as "kind of a wow" and says she'd skydive again. (Eric Fox via AP)

HAZLETON, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania woman has celebrated her 94th birthday by going skydiving along with her granddaughter and great-granddaughter.

Williamsport resident Eila Campbell says she figured she might not “make it for another year” at her age, so she took the 10,000-foot (3,048-meter) plunge on Sunday at Hazleton Regional Airport.

Granddaughter Sara Schuelke and great-granddaughter Jess Fox also jumped. Each woman jumped separately but in tandem with an instructor.

Campbell described the free fall as “kind of a wow” and says she’d skydive again.

The owner of Above the Poconos Skydivers says he’s never seen anyone as old as Campbell jump.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s