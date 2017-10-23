Poland students’ popcorn sales help local nonprofits

Once a month, students pick a local nonprofit organization to receive the money

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – If you walk through the halls on a Friday morning at Poland High School, you can smell popcorn.

Students in the intervention room make the popcorn and sell it at lunch for 50 cents. Once a month, they pick a local nonprofit organization to receive the money.

Intervention Specialist Lindsay Ignazio said her students take so much away from the day.

“It reaches so many different categories of vocational skills that the students are able to bag the popcorn or write popcorn on the bag or handle the money when we are selling it to other students,” she said.

This week, the money went to the Poland cheerleaders so they can join other local cheerleaders in the 17th annual Pink Ribbon Cheer Classic.

