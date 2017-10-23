Reverend Monsignor Victor G. Romza Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – The Funeral Divine Liturgy Of A Priest will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 27, 2017 at St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, with The Most Reverend Metropolitan Archbishop William C. Skurla, D.D. as principal celebrant, con-celebrated by Rev. Kevin E. Marks and other clergy for The Reverend Monsignor Victor G. Romza, 88, who fell asleep in the Lord on Monday, October 23, 2017.

Msgr. Romza was born July 26, 1929 in New Britain, Connecticut to Reverend Father Ivan P. Romza and Magdaline Medveczky Romza.

Msgr. Romza attended St. Fidelis, Herman, Pennsylvania; St. Procopius College, Lisle, Illinois, Sts. Cyril and Methodius Seminary and Duquesne University, both in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania receiving a B.A. from St. Procopius College, 1951. He was ordained to the Holy Priesthood by Bishop Daniel Ivancho at Mt. St. Macrina, Uniontown, Pennsylvania on May 31, 1954.

During his priesthood, Msgr. Romza served Byzantine Catholic Churches in Perth Amboy, New Jersey and Freeland, Barnesboro, Patton, Arcadia and Duquesne all in Pennsylvania. Following this, he was appointed pastor of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church in Campbell, Ohio on September 12, 1963 where he served for over 50 years until he retired on March 15, 2014.

He resided at Ohio Living Park Vista during his retirement.

Within the Archeparchy of Pittsburgh, Msgr. Romza was Assistant Director of Religious Education, Pittsburgh Deanery North, Advocate, Matrimonial Tribunal, Director of Vocations, Youngstown Deanery and Administrator Byzantine Catholic Central School–October 19, 1964 to February 15, 1983, and again in 2001, 2007. He also serves as an Archieparchial Consultor. He was invested as Papal Chaplain (Monsignor) on February 3, 1985.

Msgr. Romza was a very humble, generous, and gentle priest. He taught his parishioners to love and follow God. Msgr. Romza liked to spend time with his fellow priests, family, and parishioners. He enjoyed golfing, watching football and baseball, cigars, going out to dinner and had a tremendous love for the students and faculty at Byzantine Catholic Central School. He also enjoyed his dogs, all of whom he named Caesar.

He is survived by his sister, Mrs. Rita. M. Smochko of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law, Nancy Romza; nephews, Robert and David Romza; niece Linda (Rick) Forrester and great-nephews, Eric and Kevin Forrester and Andrew Romza.

He was preceded in death by parents and brothers, John, Robert and Andrew Romza.

Msgr. Romza is also the great-nephew of Bishop Basil Takach, who was the first bishop of the Byzantine Catholic Archeparchy (then Exarchate) of Pittsburgh.

Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, Campbell.

The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Ohio Living Park Vista.

The Romza family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Wednesday, October 25 and Thursday, October 26 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, 463 Robinson Road, Campbell, OH 44405.

Interment will take place at St. Michael Byzantine Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 25 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.