Ronald A. Russo Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – There will be prayers at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 26, 2017 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman, followed by an 11:00 a.m funeral service at Poland United Methodist Church, 1940 Boardman-Canfield Rd. in Poland with Pastor Ken Gifford and Pastor Russ Adams celebrating for Ronald A. Russo, 64, a dedicated, father, husband, brother and grandpa, who passed away on Friday, October 20, 2017.

He was born June 16, 1953, in Youngstown, the son of Rocco and Anna (Sikusha) Russo.

“Ron” was a 1971 graduate of Chaney High School and worked for the past 37 years for the Youngstown Fire Department. He currently served as Battalion Chief. Prior to becoming a Chief, he spent the majority of his career on Squad 33. Ron earned several life saving valor and crew awards during his career. He was always willing to help anyone in need.

He was a member of I.A.F.F., O.A.P.F.F. and Y.P.F.F. Local No. 312.

He especially enjoyed working with his father and former Youngstown Fire Chief, Rocco Russo and his twin brother, retired Youngstown Fire Department Battalion Chief, Rich Russo.

He also serviced fire extinguisher and suppression systems for over 30 years.

Ron spent a great deal of time watching his son coach hockey over the past 13 years. As soon as Ron found out he was going to be a grandfather, he put a swimming pool in his backyard. He has devoted the last eight years of his life to his grandchildren. Everything from family vacations, crabbing on the beach, teaching them to cook and that every animal says “moo.” He also enjoyed cooking and hosting family gatherings. Ron and Joann’s home was always open to everyone. The family motto was “La Familiga E’Tutto.”

He was a member of Poland United Methodist Church.

He will always be remembered lovingly by his wife, the former Joann Booher, whom he married December 31, 2004; four children, Rocco Russo (Melissa Singleton), Margaret (Michael) DeNiro, Marie (Jared) Rupert and Melissa Russo; two stepchildren, Tristan (Kolt) Codner and Justine (Corey) Keller; twin brother, Richard (Janet) Russo; brother, Robert (Debbie) Russo; seven grandchildren, Gavin and Logan Rupert, Dominic, Carmen, Julianna DeNiro, Gianna Russo and Andrew Codner and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 25, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman and again on Thursday, October 26 from 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home.

Services will be held Thursday, October 26 at 11:00 a.m. at Poland United Methodist Church, 1940 Boardman-Poland Road in Poland with Pastor Ken Gifford officiating.

Interment will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Canfield.

In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions may be made to the Russo family to be distributed amongst Ron’s favorite charities.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Ron’s family.

“It’s a Russo thing, you wouldn’t understand.”