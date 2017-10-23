Storm Team 27: Rain on the way

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The morning commute will be dry, but an approaching cold front will bring showers into the afternoon and evening. Rain will be likely overnight. The chance for scattered showers will stay in the forecast on Tuesday, and it will be a much cooler day.

The cooler weather will linger through the middle of the week, but some sunshine will return to the forecast Thursday.

Forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers developing into the afternoon and evening. (70% PM)

High: 69

Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Rain Likely. Windy. (100%)

Low: 50

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (40%)

High: 58

Wednesday: Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 49 Low: 39

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 53 Low: 36

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 64 Low: 41

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 48 Low: 43

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 46 Low: 37

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 47 Low: 38