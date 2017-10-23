Storm Team 27: Tracking rain

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Rain will be likely this afternoon and into this evening. It may be heavy at times. The wet weather will continue tonight. It will also become windy with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Scattered showers will be possible through the day on Tuesday. Cooler weather will settle in for the middle of the week.

Forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Windy. (80%)

High: 69

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Rain Likely. Windy. (100%)

Low: 50

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (40%)

High: 58

Wednesday: Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 49 Low: 39

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 53 Low: 36

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 64 Low: 41

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 48 Low: 43

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 46 Low: 37

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 47 Low: 38