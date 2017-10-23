Storm Team 27: Windy and wet overnight

Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast rain

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
The wet weather continues overnight. Expect wind gusts in the 30s and the best chance for heavy rainfall before midnight.

Scattered showers will be possible through the day on Tuesday. Cooler weather will settle in for the middle of the week.

Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Rain Likely. Windy. (100%)
Low: 49

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (40%)
High: 56

Wednesday: Chance for lingering early showers. (30%)
High: 49   Low: 40

Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 54   Low: 38

Friday: Partly cloudy.
High: 62   Low: 40

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for scattered showers. (40%)
High: 57   Low: 39

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (20%)
High: 46   Low: 36

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers . (30%)
High: 45   Low: 34

.

