Titanic passenger’s haunting letter sells for $166K at auction

A letter written by one of the Titanic's passengers a day before the ship sank has sold for 126,000 pounds ($166,000) at an auction in England.

By Published:
Titanic letter
Courtesy: Henry Aldridge & Son

LONDON (AP) – A letter written by one of the Titanic’s passengers a day before the ship sank has sold for 126,000 pounds ($166,000) at an auction in England.

The handwritten note, on embossed Titanic stationery, was penned by first class passenger Alexander Oskar Holverson on April 13, 1912 – the day before the ship hit an iceberg and sank, killing more than 1,500 onboard.

Holverson, a salesman, had intended to post it to his mother in New York. The letter, one of the last known to have been written on board by the disaster’s victims, was found when Holverson’s body was recovered and was sent to his family.

Auction house Henry Aldridge & Son, which specializes in Titanic memorabilia, said Saturday the letter was “the most important Titanic letter we have ever auctioned.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s