Warren teen facing charges related to armed robbery of Arby’s

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A teenage boy from Warren was taken into custody after police say he robbed an Arby’s at gunpoint.

Police responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Arby’s on W. Market Street at about 8 p.m. on Thursday.

When they arrived, officers said they spotted the 16-year-old suspect walking near the intersection of Parkman Road and Swallow Street SW.

They were able to handcuff him and said they found a large amount of cash in his pocket and a rifle wrapped in clothing.

Employees told police the boy came into the restaurant, jumped over the counter, showed the gun, and demanded money from the register.

He was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center on charges of aggravated robbery.

