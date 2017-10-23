Winless Browns shaken by injury to star tackle Joe Thomas

The team is concerned he may have torn his triceps, an injury requiring months of recovery.

Joe Thomas
Trainers, top, check Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas after Thomas was hurt in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

BEREA, Ohio (AP) – The Cleveland Browns are awaiting tests on Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas, whose season may be over because of a triceps injury.

Thomas was hurt during the third quarter of Sunday’s overtime loss to Tennessee, ending his streak of consecutive snaps at 10,363. He had been on the field for every offensive play of his career since 2007 before an injury that left teammates, fans and Titans players shaken.

Thomas was undergoing an MRI on Monday. The team is concerned he may have torn his triceps, an injury requiring months of recovery.

The 10-time Pro Bowler is one of the best players in Cleveland history. His injury is just one of many issues for the winless Browns. Coach Hue Jackson is now 1-22 in two seasons and he’s spent the past few weeks switching quarterbacks.

