Youngstown job fair scheduled for forklift operators, general labor

The job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 1500 Geoffrey Trail

By Published: Updated:
Job Fair, Unemployment Generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – HMS Manufacturing Company is holding a job fair in Youngstown on Tuesday.

The job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 1500 Geoffrey Trail. The location is near Salt Springs and Meridian roads.

Hosted by Staff Right, the job fair is for immediate openings for second-shift forklift operators and warehouse general labor.

Pay starts at $10 and $11 per hour.

The positions are full time with opportunities to earn performance-based raises, vacation and holiday pay.                  

All applicants must be able to pass a pre-employment drug screen and criminal background check.

On-site applications and interviews will be conducted Tuesday with Staff Right managers. Applicants should bring two forms of ID.

For more information, call 330-726-6754 or visit www.staffrightservices.com. 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s