Youngstown job fair scheduled for forklift operators, general labor

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – HMS Manufacturing Company is holding a job fair in Youngstown on Tuesday.

The job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 1500 Geoffrey Trail. The location is near Salt Springs and Meridian roads.

Hosted by Staff Right, the job fair is for immediate openings for second-shift forklift operators and warehouse general labor.

Pay starts at $10 and $11 per hour.

The positions are full time with opportunities to earn performance-based raises, vacation and holiday pay.

All applicants must be able to pass a pre-employment drug screen and criminal background check.

On-site applications and interviews will be conducted Tuesday with Staff Right managers. Applicants should bring two forms of ID.

For more information, call 330-726-6754 or visit www.staffrightservices.com.