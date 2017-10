WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Mineral Ridge held off Crestview 2-1 in the Division III Boys Soccer District Semifinals Tuesday night.

Gonzalo Arnes tallied both goals in the second half in the win for the Rams.

Matt Nery scored the lone goal for the Rebels in the setback.

Mineral Ridge improves to 15-3 overall on the season.

The Rams advance to face United in the Division III District Finals Saturday at 5PM at Canfield High School.