Bond reduced for Warren man accused of tying up woman, assaulting her

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bond was reduced Tuesday for a Warren man accused of raping a woman and tying up her children.

Keion Stella, 35, appeared in court on three counts of kidnapping and nine counts of rape charges.

His bond was reduced from $1 million to $500,000.

Police say Stella forced the victim to tie up her children, ages 5 and 6, with duct tape before he repeatedly sexually assaulted her.

The woman told police that Stella came to her house in Youngstown to talk about a breakup when things turned violent.