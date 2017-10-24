Community collecting clothing for Coitsville family who lost belongings in fire

Seven people, including three children, lived in the house

By Published:
A house was damaged by a fire in Coitsville, Ohio.

COITSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A clothing drive is happening Tuesday to help a family whose home was damaged by a fire. 

This house caught fire Monday morning and flames quickly spread through the house.

Seven people, including three children, lived in the house but weren’t injured in the fire.

The community has now come together to collect clothing for the family in an effort to replace what was lost.

Donations can be dropped off from 1 to 7 p.m. at the VFW in Coitsville, located at 2650 Coitsville Hubbard Road. Gift cards and cash will also be accepted.

The following clothing sizes are needed:

  • Adult man: Size XL shirts, 36×32 pants and size 10.5 shoes
  • Adult woman: Size 3X shirts, 2X pants and size 10 shoes
  • Men’s size medium shirts, 30/30 pants and size 10 shoes
  • 15-year-old boy: Men’s medium shirt, 32×32 pants and size 12 shoes
  • 14-year-old girl: Junior’s medium shirts, size four junior’s pants and size 8.5 shoes
  • 11-year-old boy: 10/12 shirts, size 12 slim pants and size 5.5 youth shoes
  • 8-year-old girl: Size 10/12 shirt, 8/10 pants and size 13 or 1 (youth) shoes

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s