Election November 2017: Bruce Neff

Bruce Neff is running for Canfield City Council.

By Published: Updated:
Election November 2017: Bruce Neff

Name: Bruce Neff
City of Residence: Canfield
Party Affiliation: Independent
Office Desired: Canfield City Council
Facebook: facebook.com/bruceneff4citycouncil

Why should you be elected
As a 7th generation Canfield resident and 3rd generation local business owner, I feel I have the best interests of this community at heart with the vision to guide us into the future. I have lived in large cities around the country before moving home 19 years ago, allowing me to experience first hand the issues and solutions that affect communities. It has given me a deep respect for our community and a drive to keep Canfield a great place to live, work and raise a family.

Top three priorities
1. Accountability and Fiscal Responsibility
2. Effective, Transparent Communication
3. Better Business Development

Biography
• 2012 – present: President, LED3 Digital Display Sales in Canfield
• 2000 – 2012: Vice President, MultiMedia Farms, Video Production & Event Staging in Canfield
• 1972 – 2000: Video System Sales for a variety of companies located in Pittsburgh, Miami, San Jose, Washington, DC & Cleveland
• 1971 – Graduated Ashland College with a BS in Biochemistry
• 1967 – Graduated Canfield High School

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s