Election November 2017: Bruce Neff

Name: Bruce Neff

City of Residence: Canfield

Party Affiliation: Independent

Office Desired: Canfield City Council

Facebook: facebook.com/bruceneff4citycouncil

Why should you be elected

As a 7th generation Canfield resident and 3rd generation local business owner, I feel I have the best interests of this community at heart with the vision to guide us into the future. I have lived in large cities around the country before moving home 19 years ago, allowing me to experience first hand the issues and solutions that affect communities. It has given me a deep respect for our community and a drive to keep Canfield a great place to live, work and raise a family.

Top three priorities

1. Accountability and Fiscal Responsibility

2. Effective, Transparent Communication

3. Better Business Development

Biography

• 2012 – present: President, LED3 Digital Display Sales in Canfield

• 2000 – 2012: Vice President, MultiMedia Farms, Video Production & Event Staging in Canfield

• 1972 – 2000: Video System Sales for a variety of companies located in Pittsburgh, Miami, San Jose, Washington, DC & Cleveland

• 1971 – Graduated Ashland College with a BS in Biochemistry

• 1967 – Graduated Canfield High School