Election November 2017: John Morvay

John Morvay is running for City of Canfield Councilman.

By Published:
Election November 2017: John Morvay

Name: John Morvay
City of Residence: City of Canfield
Party Affiliation: N/A
Office Desired: City of Canfield Councilman
Facebook: facebook.com/JohnForCanfieldCityCouncil

Why should you be elected
With the support of my family, my business experience as a self-employed businessman, my education including an MBA, and my knowledge and expertise in insurance, employee benefits and financial planning I am an asset to City Council.

Top three priorities
1) Keep Canfield a safe and vibrant community in which to live and work.
2) To promote communications and projects with all stakeholders that will stimulate growth, safety, and maintain our integrity.
3) Canfield is our home and I would like to leave it to the next generation even better than it is now.

Biography
• Married wife, Karen; daughters, Melissa, Miranda and Mallory; son-in-law, Dan Neumann.
• MBA at Walsh University.
• Self Employed Financial and Insurance Services
• Cardinal Joint Fire District Board of Trustees (2008-present)
• Board Chairman currently Gateways to Better Living Board of Directors (2003-present)
• Finance Chairperson (2005-2007)
• Chairman of the Board (2008-2010)
• Rotary Club of Canfield (1992–present)
• President (2006-2007)
• Foundation Chairperson (2008 and 2017/2018)
• Paul Harris Fellow
• Core 6 Group, Founding Member (2007 – present)
• Adjunct Professor Walsh University (2013 – present)
• Investments, economics, Operations Management, and Social economics

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s