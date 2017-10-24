Election November 2017: John Morvay

Name: John Morvay

City of Residence: City of Canfield

Party Affiliation: N/A

Office Desired: City of Canfield Councilman

Facebook: facebook.com/JohnForCanfieldCityCouncil

Why should you be elected

With the support of my family, my business experience as a self-employed businessman, my education including an MBA, and my knowledge and expertise in insurance, employee benefits and financial planning I am an asset to City Council.

Top three priorities

1) Keep Canfield a safe and vibrant community in which to live and work.

2) To promote communications and projects with all stakeholders that will stimulate growth, safety, and maintain our integrity.

3) Canfield is our home and I would like to leave it to the next generation even better than it is now.

Biography

• Married wife, Karen; daughters, Melissa, Miranda and Mallory; son-in-law, Dan Neumann.

• MBA at Walsh University.

• Self Employed Financial and Insurance Services

• Cardinal Joint Fire District Board of Trustees (2008-present)

• Board Chairman currently Gateways to Better Living Board of Directors (2003-present)

• Finance Chairperson (2005-2007)

• Chairman of the Board (2008-2010)

• Rotary Club of Canfield (1992–present)

• President (2006-2007)

• Foundation Chairperson (2008 and 2017/2018)

• Paul Harris Fellow

• Core 6 Group, Founding Member (2007 – present)

• Adjunct Professor Walsh University (2013 – present)

• Investments, economics, Operations Management, and Social economics