Election November 2017: Jules Mermelstein

Name: Jules Mermelstein

City of Residence: Upper Dublin Township

Party Affiliation: Green

Office Desired: Judge on the PA Superior Court

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Mermelstein4Judge/

Twitter: @Jules4Judge

Why should you be elected

As the only non-Democrat, non-Republican running for a statewide judgeship, and as the only candidate who has not accepted support from any corporate or other PAC (or political party that accepts such donations), my decisions will be based on the law and the facts as presented in the case. In addition, voters should choose based on integrity. I served 5 terms in local office and AFTER I served I was awarded the Medal for Outstanding Citizen, demonstrating I had no scandals. Also, my wife and I have spent over 2 decades teaching ethics and values to teenagers in Sunday School at our synagogue.

Top three priorities

1. Making sure our system is a system of law and justice, not law and order.

2. Making Pennsylvanians aware of the judicial process. I will address groups, civic and student, to explain the PA justice system.

3. Doing my best to create equal access to justice.

Biography

Jules Mermelstein has been a licensed attorney in Pennsylvania since 1980. In addition to state courts, he is admitted to practice in the Eastern District of PA, the Third Circuit Court of Appeals, and the US Supreme Court. He has been a volunteer attorney for the ACLU, a Managing Attorney for Hyatt Legal Services, and a partner in Mermelstein & Light.

Jules was elected and re-elected to five terms as an Upper Dublin Township Commissioner, serving from January, 1992, through January, 2011. He was awarded the Upper Dublin Medal for Outstanding Citizen in 2011.

Jules and his wife Ruth were married while still in their teens in 1974. They have taught teens in their synagogue’s – Or Hadash in Fort Washington – Sunday School for 20 years. Their curriculum is values applied to current issues and repairing the world. In 2001, Jules and Ruth received the Tikkun Olam (Repairing the World) Award from the Jewish Reconstructionist Federation.

Jules has had a varied education. He attended Upper Dublin public schools, graduating in 1973. Jules received his BA in Political Science from Temple Ambler, summa cum laude, as a member of Phi Beta Kappa, in 1977. Two and a half years later, Jules received his Juris Doctor from American University’s Washington College of Law in December, 1979. While in law school, he was the only student chosen for both the Mock Trial Competition Team as well as the Moot Court Competition Team. Jules also received the award for being the best student in Trial Practice. When Jules decided to teach secondary school, he went back to school and received his MEd from Beaver College, now Arcadia University, with Distinction in 1994. He graduated with a perfect 4.0 grade point average.

In addition to practicing law, Jules taught Government, Economics, and U.S. History at both a poor urban school in Philadelphia and at a wealthy suburban school in Montgomery County.

Since January 20, 2017, Jules has become increasingly upset at the actions taken by the new administration as well as actions germinating in the PA legislature that appear to have no relation to the powers they have under the US or PA Constitutions. This campaign is part of Jules’s resistance. Jules chose to run on January 28th, one day after President Trump signed his first travel ban. Unfortunately, the PA Bar Association had already evaluated judicial candidates, were not willing to reopen the process, and evaluated Jules unfairly as “Unqualified (failure to participate).” They did this with no information as to Jules’s qualifications and were unwilling to learn of them.

Of course, as the ethics rules applying to attorneys running for judge point out, any opinions Jules expresses on these topics are not to be taken as an indication as to how he would rule in any particular court case. Court cases are decided on the facts of the particular case along with applying the applicable laws and/or constitutional provisions.

Jules and Ruth have one son and one daughter. Each of them are married and their son has a son and their daughter has a daughter. And they also have Taco, a chiweenie.