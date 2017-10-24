Election November 2017: Ryan McNaughton

Name: Ryan McNaughton

City of Residence: Niles

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Desired: City Council at-Large

Facebook: facebook.com/CouncilmanMcNaughton

Why should you be elected

As part of a new group of elected officials we have helped to turn around the finances and approach of Niles city government during our first term. By demanding smarter spending and increased communication with residents we have ceased the hemorrhaging of our General Fund, which now sits at a healthier positive balance. In fact, all of our funds are positive, which has the state fiscal commission pleased with our work. So much so that it is our hope that this time next year we are having the conversation to escape Fiscal Emergency.

Spending smarter has also allowed us to replace aging and dangerous equipment, as well as repair long-neglected city owned buildings. We have the same budget as our predecessors, yet have found a way to turn things around.

I have kept my word to be open and transparent by holding Town Halls and hosting a robust social media outreach campaign. My blog entries serve as a way to connect with residents, as well as keeping them informed of the work I do. I respond quickly to the concerns and issues with residents, and work to connect them with the people and resources to rectify any and all situations.

I take public service quite seriously and truly believe our city is ready to take a large step forward in the next 3-5 years. I believe my work ethic, approach, integrity, and results have earned me the right to continue serving our residents.

Top three priorities

1. Work towards escaping Fiscal Emergency and continuing our fiscal recovery by spending wisely and creating additional revenue streams. This term has seen Council turn around a decade-long General Fund loss to a projected half-million-dollar surplus or more by years-end. This has been done through thorough budgeting and creating policies and procedures to ensure better spending. This includes a new hiring policy that gives power to Council to approve or deny certain new positions, based on the current economic climate. It was Council that demanded the administration spend better, thus the yearly investments to modernize our police and fire vehicles, rehabilitate long-neglected city buildings, and the creation of a Rainy Day fund. We made the decision to send our tax collections to RITA in order to utilize their skill and ability to procure additional revenues. Moving forward it is our expectation to examine departmental budgets every six months to determine where they stand based on original projections, and if any changes are needed prior to the end of the year. We will continue our partnership with the Regional Chamber to utilize their economic expertise to seek individuals and businesses who may want to call Niles home.

2. Ensuring that our safety service personnel are properly staffed and equipped. The citizens of Niles passed a safety service levy last year to maintain current levels of staffing and equipment, and it is my intention to fulfill their request. We accepted a SAFER grant to hire additional firefighters, and installed sunset clause language that will adjust the authorized staffing level as-needed should the city be unable to procure additional funding to sustain current levels. We will continue to put upwards of $150,000 per year into a fund that will go towards purchasing fire trucks, along with similar spending that will see our police fleet completely updated within the next 3-4 years. I am a strong advocate in supporting our Drug Task Force by working with Chief Holland to increase support to continue their good work in dealing with the drug and opioid crisis plaguing our town and region. I will continue to work with nonprofits like The Avenue and Main, our regional partners, and state/national representatives to secure larger grants as we seek to make our neighborhoods safer and more attractive to potential homeowners and renters.

3. We need to continue addressing our aging infrastructure. As Chair of the Utilities Committee I pushed for the passage of legislation to support a 15-year water tank management program that many of our neighbors have adopted. Not only will this eliminate any need for city-provided maintenance, it will also result in a savings of approximately $200,000 to taxpayers over the life of the agreement. The program will also prolong our current tanks for several more decades, negating the need to construct costly new ones. I will continue to work with our partners from Trumbull County to aid residents with various water issues, including temporary flushers and emergency grant applications. Both of which we have secured over the past year to help long-suffering residents. We pushed to have money budgeted yearly for a more-robust street resurfacing program, along with adding a license plate fee that will go solely towards our deteriorating road surfaces. I will push for the procurement of larger grants to aid in fixing our local thoroughfares.

Biography

Education:

• M.A., Public Relations. Kent State University (May 2017)

• M.Ed., Counselor Education. Westminster College (May 2011)

• B.S., Broadcast Journalism. Syracuse University (May 1996)

Ryan is currently finishing his first term as an at-large City Councilman. He and his wife, Dr. Kristenne Robison, moved to Niles in 2009 and immediately became active volunteers in the community. Dr. Robison was co-chair for the first three Harry Stevens Hot Dog Days. Ryan spent 15 years working in various broadcasting positions in both radio and television before transitioning to the world of higher education. He is currently the Associate Director of Advancement for the Division of Student Affairs at Kent State University. Ryan also serves on the Executive Committee of the Syracuse University National Alumni Association Board of Directors, as well as the Board of the HOPE Channel for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

Kristenne and Ryan have two sons: Declan (3 years old), and Eamonn (3 months old).