Girard officer’s funeral services moved to new location

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The funeral services for Girard Police Officer Justin Leo have been moved, according to Blackstone Funeral Home.

The public calling hours will still be from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, but those calling hours have been moved to the Covelli Centre.

The Covelli Centre is located at 229 E. Front St. in Youngstown.

The Mass originally scheduled at Girard High School’s gymnasium has been moved Beeghly Center on Youngstown State University’s campus. It will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29.

Beeghly Center is located at 224 W. Spring St. in Youngstown.

Rev. Msgr. John Zuraw will officiate the Mass.

Leo was killed in the line of duty while responding to what was reported as a domestic incident in Girard.

He will be laid to rest at Tod Homestead Cemetery, following a private committal service.

Justin Leo Obituary