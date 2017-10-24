Hide & Seek? Steelers’ Smith-Schuster looking for his bike

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) celebrates with Antonio Brown (84) after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Pittsburgh. The youngest player in the NFL wears SpongeBob slippers and scored the first touchdown of his career last weekend, though 20-year-old Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster may have turned more heads with a crunching block that showed the NFL is child's play(AP Photo/Don Wright, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Somebody is playing hide and seek with JuJu Smith-Schuster’s bike.

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver says someone stole the bike he uses to commute from the team’s facility to his nearby apartment.

The 20-year-old Smith-Schuster is working on getting his driver’s license and regularly bikes to and from work.

Smith-Schuster took to Twitter on Tuesday asking for help and launched the hashtag “#TeamFineJuJusBike.

Smith-Schuster, whose three touchdowns this season tied for the most by a player before their 21st birthday, received an assist from teammate Antonio Brown. Brown is offering two tickets to a Steelers home game if the bike is returned.

Smith-Schuster, the NFL’s youngest player, grew up in Long Beach, California. He says there was no need to get a driver’s license while attending college at USC because of the school’s ride-sharing program.

Smith-Schuster has become an instant hit in Pittsburgh for his touchdown celebrations.

The latest came in a victory over Cincinnati last Sunday when he and running back Le’Veon Bell played “hide and seek” after Smith-Schuster hauled in a 31-yard scoring pass from Ben Roethlisberger.

