JobsNOW: Training in electricity lights path to future success

The Electrical Tech program at the Trumbull County Technical Center trains the electricians of the tomorrow

By Published: Updated:
TCTC electrical technology program

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) –  The Electrical Tech program at the Trumbull County Technical Center trains the electricians of the tomorrow, and the program has just been approved for a pre-apprenticeship program. It is only the seventh career tech school in Ohio to get it and the first north of Columbus.

TCTC Trade Industry Supervisor Bob Bonish said the school can get students career-ready sooner.

“They are allowed in a pre-apprenticeship to count as many as one full year toward that. So, they can get 25 percent of the time requirement out of the way while they are still in high school,” Bonish said.

Students can apply in their junior year. The program is competitive with 14 requirements to get in such as grade and attendance requirements, and students have to be dedicated.

If accepted, the student will spend half their time on a job site and the other half in class during their senior year, earning time which counts toward fulfilling their apprenticeship.

The standard electrical apprenticeship program runs five years before becoming a journeyman. During that time, it is possible to earn $150,000.

“I think money is the one thing that does open their eyes. I stress anything that is worth anything is a lot of hard work, but they definitely see the dollar symbol and it excited them,” said Nate Burton, electrical technology instructor. “

The big thing is this also guarantees a student’s acceptance into the apprenticeship program, which can also be competitive. This collaboration is also a good way for valley businesses to recognize that they can grow their own workforce.

“We give them the best that we have. They are glad to take them and they don’t necessarily have to worry,” Bonish said.

TCTC’s electrical tech program has 18 seniors and 22 juniors. This step, which gives additional training that counts toward an apprenticeship and guarantees acceptance, is a game-changer in northeast Ohio.

