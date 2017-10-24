Kalina leads Canfield past Niles in District semifinals

Canfield advances to face Lakeview in the Division II District Final Thursday at 7PM at Bo Rein Stadium in Niles

By Published:

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield topped Niles 2-1 in the Division II Girls Soccer District Semifinals Tuesday night.

Chloe Kalina scored a pair of goals in the win for Canfield. Alana Petracci added an assist for the Cards. Canfield Goalkeeper Lauren Slanker finished with four saves on the night.

The Cardinals held the edge in shots, 25-7 in the win.

Isabella Reigle scored the lone goal for Niles. Red Dragons Goalkeeper Emily Potillo piled up 8 saves in the setback.

Canfield advances to face Lakeview in the Division II District Final Thursday at 7PM at Bo Rein Stadium in Niles.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s