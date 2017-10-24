Kalina leads Canfield past Niles in District semifinals

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield topped Niles 2-1 in the Division II Girls Soccer District Semifinals Tuesday night.

Chloe Kalina scored a pair of goals in the win for Canfield. Alana Petracci added an assist for the Cards. Canfield Goalkeeper Lauren Slanker finished with four saves on the night.

The Cardinals held the edge in shots, 25-7 in the win.

Isabella Reigle scored the lone goal for Niles. Red Dragons Goalkeeper Emily Potillo piled up 8 saves in the setback.

Canfield advances to face Lakeview in the Division II District Final Thursday at 7PM at Bo Rein Stadium in Niles.