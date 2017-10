GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After teasing at a possible run for U.S. Senate in Michigan, Kid Rock said he will not be seeking the nomination.

The Michigan native was a guest on Howard Stern’s radio show Tuesday and was asked if he was running.

“F— no I’m not running for Senate,” he said. “Who couldn’t figure that out?”

The musician had been hinting at a possible run against Debbie Stabenow in the upcoming elections in 2018 at several recent shows and on his Twitter page.