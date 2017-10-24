Mercy Health looking for nurses during Wednesday job fair

Published:
Mercy Health

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health is holding a local job fair on Wednesday.

Mercy Health is looking for experienced labor and delivery, acute rehab and medical/surgical nurses.

The job fair is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 25.

It’s at the Mercy Health Cardiac Building, located at 1044 Belmont Avenue in Youngstown. The job fair will be on the third floor, classrooms A and B, in the Cardiac Building.

There is a $5,000 sign-on bonus for experienced labor and delivery nurses hired by December 31.

Applicants should bring a resume and be prepared for an interview with the hiring manager. The Bachelors of Science in nursing degree requirement is waived for a Registered Nurse with at least five years of labor and delivery experience.

To be considered for an interview, apply to the position of interest. Job openings can be found at www.mercy.com/careers.

For more information, contact Jo Ann Lipscomb at 330-884-7018.

