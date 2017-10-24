Mom of Masury motorcyclist murdered in Youngstown takes stand

Josh Beasley was shot and killed last November as he sat on his motorcycle in a parking lot on Youngstown's east side

David Medulemo and Daniel Kitchen, Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday morning, prosecutors will resume calling witnesses in the murder trial of two step-brothers from Columbus who are accused of killing a Masury man in cold blood. The victim’s mother told jurors her story on Tuesday.

David Medulemo and Daniel Kitchen are charged in the robbery and shooting death of Josh Beasley, 34, last November as the victim sat on his motorcycle at the Four Seasons Flea Market on Youngstown’s east side.

The pair is also charged in the shooting of two women the very next day.

Tuesday morning, prosecutors gave their opening statements, telling jurors Medulemo and Kitchen took advantage of Beasley being alone in a dark parking lot.

“You’re gonna hear that they decided he’s much too easy of a target to pass up, he’s there for the taking,” said Assistant Mahoning County Prosecutor Mike Yacovone.

Their first witness was Beasley’s mother, who tearfully recalled the phone conversation with police when she learned her son had been killed.

“And my son was shot, out at the flea market, and he had died,” Kathy DeRico said.

Both men face life in prison if they’re convicted.

The trial is expected to last until early next week.

