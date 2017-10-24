Niles Police Department cancels Halloween parade

The parade is canceled due to Girard Police Officer Justin Leo's funeral service

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Niles’ Halloween Parade, originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon, has been canceled.

The Niles Police Department made the announcement on Tuesday.

The parade is canceled due to Girard Police Officer Justin Leo’s funeral service. Niles officers are assisting with that funeral.

“Out of respect for Officer Leo, his family, the Girard Police Department, and the City of Girard, we have decided to cancel the parade,” said Niles Police Capt. John Marshall. “We, the Niles Police Department, appreciate your understanding during this tragic time of mourning.”

If you’re looking for something else to do on Sunday afternoon, WKBN compiled a list of Halloween and fall events in the area. You can also find trick or treat times online. 

