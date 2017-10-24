North Lima tribute placed for deceased Youngstown Fire battalion chief

A tribute to a man who many considered a local hero has been placed in North Lima. A family friend made a sign for Youngstown Fire Department Battalion Chief Ron Russo.

Russo died in a motorcycle crash on Friday in Ashtabula County.

After learning the news, the friend placed the sign in front of his business — Signature Granite Company in North Lima.

Calling hours for Russo are from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Rossi Funeral Home in Boardman. His funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday morning at Poland United Methodist Church.

WKBN has set up an online form for viewers to leave memories of how Battalion Chief Russo has touched their lives, as well as messages of condolence for the family.

