Election November 2017: Michael T. Muha

Name: Michael T. Muha

City of Residence: Hermitage

Party Affiliation: Democratic Party

Office Desired: Hermitage City Commissioner

Facebook: facebook.com/muhaforhermitage

Twitter: @muhaforpa

Why should you be elected

Hermitage needs new leadership dedicated to moving our city forward into the future. We need leaders with the right education, experience, and agenda, but we also needed dedication to the residents of Hermitage, a strong will, and the ability to get things accomplished. As someone who was raised in Hermitage, I have been a part of this community for well over 20 years. I moved back home after college, graduate school, and law school to make a difference and to be a public servant. Public service is my calling and I will be dedicated to helping Hermitage residents during my term as Commissioner and after.

Top three priorities

1. Working with economic development and municipal planning organizations to find creative and responsible ways to recruit outside business and industry to bring family-sustaining jobs to Hermitage.

2. Encouraging small businesses to open up shop in Hermitage and cultivating their growth through policies and ordinances that strip away the red tape and onerous zoning/code enforcement policies.

3. Growing Hermitage as an economic powerhouse while maintaining the charm of our residential neighborhoods.

Biography

Michael T. Muha is a Democratic Party candidate for Hermitage City Commissioner. Muha is a 2002 graduate of Hickory High School, a 2006 Bachelor of Arts graduate from Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania in Political Science, a 2007 Master of Arts graduate from The American University in American Politics, and a 2011 Juris Doctor graduate from the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law at Cleveland State University.

Muha owns and operates The Law Office of Michael T. Muha, Esquire in Sharon, PA and has been an attorney practicing criminal defense, domestic relations law, and personal injury since April 2012. Muha also works as a civil case arbitrator through the Mercer County Court of Common Pleas and as an attorney for parents and children for Mercer County Children and Youth Services cases.

Muha is also a Board Member of the Community Counseling Center of Mercer County, the Children’s Aid Society of Mercer County, and the Shenango Valley Urban League. Muha also created a weekly adult civics education program called Shenango Valley Civics, which takes place at the Lartz Memorial Library at the campus of Penn State Shenango as well as being livestreamed on Facebook Live.

Muha is also an advocate for anti-bullying and suicide prevention, having spoke at multiple schools throughout the Shenango Valley. Muha is also trained in Mental Health First Aid.

Michael T. Muha lives in Hermitage with his wife the former Rebecca and their three cats – Preamble, Hamilton, and Lady Bird.