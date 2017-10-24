Pockets of hail that fell across area not uncommon for autumn

A storm cell moved through Columbiana and Mercer counties Tuesday afternoon

By Published: Updated:
Weather Photos: October 24, 2017
Rain and dome size hail. It lasted only a few minutes in New Waterford at 4:30 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Parts of the area saw small hail Tuesday afternoon as a few isolated thunderstorms came through the Mahoning and Shenango valleys.

Around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, an isolated thunderstorm moved into southwest Columbiana County. The storm moved through Salineville, Gavers, Lisbon, Elkton, and New Waterford.

Several viewers sent us photos of small, pea-sized hail they saw reaching the ground around 4:25 p.m. as the storm hit the New Waterford area.

Photos: Hail and rainbows on Tuesday

The cell continued moving northeast and also delivered small hail around Mercer, Pennsylvania.

A secondary isolated thunderstorm moved through Columbiana County and may have dropped small hail between 5:50 and 6:20 p.m.

Small hail is not that uncommon this time of year. Cold air is pouring into our region, being pulled in by a storm system to our north. Enough instability was present to allow for a few isolated thunderstorms.

The storm in New Waterford billowed around 20,000 feet into the atmosphere. With the cold air filtering into the region aloft, you only had to travel about 5,000 feet into the atmosphere, above the Mahoning and Shenango valleys, to find temperatures at or below the freezing mark of 32° F.

This means any hailstones that developed in those isolated storms only had to survive a fall of about 5,000 feet, where they were susceptible to melting.

For summertime thunderstorms, that distance would likely increase to around 10,000 feet or greater.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s