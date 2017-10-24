Pockets of hail that fell across area not uncommon for autumn

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Parts of the area saw small hail Tuesday afternoon as a few isolated thunderstorms came through the Mahoning and Shenango valleys.

Around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, an isolated thunderstorm moved into southwest Columbiana County. The storm moved through Salineville, Gavers, Lisbon, Elkton, and New Waterford.

Several viewers sent us photos of small, pea-sized hail they saw reaching the ground around 4:25 p.m. as the storm hit the New Waterford area.

Photos: Hail and rainbows on Tuesday

The cell continued moving northeast and also delivered small hail around Mercer, Pennsylvania.

A secondary isolated thunderstorm moved through Columbiana County and may have dropped small hail between 5:50 and 6:20 p.m.

Small hail is not that uncommon this time of year. Cold air is pouring into our region, being pulled in by a storm system to our north. Enough instability was present to allow for a few isolated thunderstorms.

The storm in New Waterford billowed around 20,000 feet into the atmosphere. With the cold air filtering into the region aloft, you only had to travel about 5,000 feet into the atmosphere, above the Mahoning and Shenango valleys, to find temperatures at or below the freezing mark of 32° F.

This means any hailstones that developed in those isolated storms only had to survive a fall of about 5,000 feet, where they were susceptible to melting.

For summertime thunderstorms, that distance would likely increase to around 10,000 feet or greater.

