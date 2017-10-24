Police, FBI arrest bomb threat suspect on Youngstown State’s campus

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The FBI and Youngstown State University police officers arrested a man accused of making threats against the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Dmitri Duggan was arrested on YSU’s campus on Monday. He’s facing charges out of Alexandria, Virginia.

A spokesperson for the Alexandria Police Department said Duggan made a bomb threat against the center on September 17.

He is jailed in Mahoning County while he waits for extradition to Virginia to face the charges.