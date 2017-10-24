Police, FBI arrest bomb threat suspect on Youngstown State’s campus

Dmitri Duggan is accused of making a threat against the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

By Published:
Dmitri Duggan, bomb threat.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The FBI and Youngstown State University police officers arrested a man accused of making threats against the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Dmitri Duggan was arrested on YSU’s campus on Monday. He’s facing charges out of Alexandria, Virginia.

A spokesperson for the Alexandria Police Department said Duggan made a bomb threat against the center on September 17.

He is jailed in Mahoning County while he waits for extradition to Virginia to face the charges.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s