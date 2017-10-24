Ralph H. Learn Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Ralph H. Learn, 74, passed away late Tuesday evening, October 24, 2017, at his home, surrounded by the love of his family.

Ralph was born November 11, 1942, in Lowellville, a son of the late Walter and Naoma Henneman Learn and was a lifelong area resident.

He attended Austintown Fitch High School and worked for American Welding in Warren for 27-1/2 years, retiring in 1993.

Mr. Learn was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Austintown.

He enjoyed life in general and his hobbies included camping, cruising and vacationing but his favorite “hobby” was his family.

Ralph is survived by his wife of 55 years, Christine A. Jones Learn, whom he married April 26, 1962; four sons, Ralph, Jr. (Leslie) Learn of Vienna, Bradley R. Learn (Sharon Huggins) of Parma Heights, Thomas K. Sr. (Kim) Learn of Austintown and Dwayne E. (Dana) Learn of Austintown; 14 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, with one on the way and two brothers, Richard Learn of Austintown and Donald (Georgianne) Learn of Youngstown.

An infant granddaughter, Autumn Marie Learn, died at birth. A sister, Elda Swaniger, is also deceased.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 27, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road in Youngstown.

Family and friends may also call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 28, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2305 S. Canfield-Niles Road, where funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, Ralph’s family requests that anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution do so by donating to the family so that contributions may be distributed to Ralph’s favorite charities.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Ralph’s family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 26 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.