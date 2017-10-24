Researchers share findings of E. Liverpool study into kids’ IQ scores

The University of Cincinnati study looked at 106 East Liverpool children aged 7 to 9 over the course of two years

Study of manganese as factor of lower IQ scores in East Liverpool children

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Researchers presented information to East Liverpool residents Tuesday evening — information on what may be causing lower IQ scores in their children. But not everyone thinks the research is sound.

New findings from a 2-year University of Cincinnati study suggests it could have something to do with the level of manganese and other chemicals in the air.

Jessica Elsass, her fiancé, Jason, and her 6-month-old daughter, Amelia, came to hear what the researchers had to say Tuesday night.

“What we found was that as the manganese levels increase in the children’s hair, their IQ scores also went down,” Dr. Erin Haynes said.

This is something Elsass said she already knows too much about.

“We did have the steel plant. It was shipped on the train, we live right next to the train tracks. We ship it on the barges, too.”

The study looked at 106 East Liverpool children aged 7 to 9 over the course of two years. Researchers also looked at toxicants, like lead and tobacco smoke.

“Our ultimate goal is to come back and do more assessments on these children, and work with them and their families,” Haynes said.

However, not everyone at the meeting agreed.

Dr. Lisa Bailey is a toxicologist at Gradient, an environmental consulting firm. She said the study’s data of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency levels of manganese is incorrect and that the levels are actually lower than the research indicated.

Gradient works with SH Bell, a warehouse in East Liverpool that Elsass said is partly responsible for the high manganese levels.

“It causes a lot of sickness and a lot of sickness it causes has been affecting people in our town.”

SH Bell could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

