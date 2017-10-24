Robert Lee Moyer Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Robert Lee Moyer, 84, of Clark, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at UPMC Horizon in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Robert was born on March 11, 1933 to Charles A. and Inez (Kay) Moyer in Clarksville, Pennsylvania. Early in his life, Robert lost his mother and he was later raised by his stepmother, Bessie Ruff.

He graduated from Hickory High School.

Robert was a veteran who served during the Korean War in the U.S. Army.

Robert worked as a ladle liner for Sharon Steel.

On June 30, 1956 he married the late Marilyn Pitts, who passed away October 21, 2014.

He was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church in Hermitage where he sang in the choir for over 50 years.

Robert was also a member and past Chief of Clark Volunteer Fire Department.

He enjoyed woodworking, bowling, and collecting records.

Robert is survived by his daughters, Sandra J. Moyer of Delaware Township, Pennsylvania and Cherie (Michael) King of Clark, Pennsylvania; sons, Dan (Stephanie) Moyer of Coolspring Township, Pennsylvania, Randy Moyer and companion, Trudy Collins of South Pymatuning Township, Pennsylvania, Todd Moyer and companion, Hope Couch of Maysville, Pennsylvania and Gary “Ed” Moyer and companion, Debra Owens of Saunderstown, Rhode Island; also surviving is granddaughter, Kristin Moyer; grandson, Nicholas King; stepgrandson, John (Sue) McNeal; five great-grandchildren; special friend, Ellie Willaman and many nieces and nephews. Surviving at home is his cat, Rascal.

He was preceded in death by father, Charles A. Moyer; mother, Inez Moyer; stepmother, Bessie Moyer; wife, Marilyn Moyer; sister, Lois Croskey; son-in-law, Charles D. Sarvas, Jr. and stepgrandson, Max McNeal.

Friends may call Saturday, October 28, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Faith Presbyterian Church, 2370 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 28, 2017, 12:00 Noon with Rev. Anthony Kladitis, officiating.

Burial will take place at Glenwood Cemetery in Clark, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Faith Presbyterian Church, 2370 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage, PA or Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406 in memory of Robert.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 26 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.