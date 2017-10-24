Salem seeks redemption after last season’s loss to West Branch

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – In 2015, Salem came back from being down 14-points in the second half to end West Branch’s playoff hopes with a Quaker 21-14 victory. Fast forward to last year, West Branch returned the favor as they blanked Salem – 27-0. Rob Lozier scored three times and gained 160 yards on the ground for the Warriors. T.J. DeShields threw for 183 in the win.

The two schools have squared off against one another each year since 2001. In that time, the Warriors have been victorious in 10 of the 16 meetings. However, the Quakers have won 5 of the last 8.

Salem rebounded well from their three-game skid in the middle of their season as they’ve defeated Minerva (36-0) and Louisville (43-35). In their last outing against the Leopards, Brayden Gibson kicked three field goals (28, 27, 25) and Mitch Davidson totaled 3 touchdowns (2 passing, 1 rushing).

West Branch has fallen in three consecutive games by a combined score of 103-56. Marlington’s ground game proved to be too much as the Dukes ran for 281-yards behind the duo of Nolan Domer (117 yards) and C.J. Greiner (114 yards). The Warriors’ Logan Caserta rushed for over 100-yards in the 35-14 loss to Marlington.

The Warriors have lost five of the last six road games. Salem has come away with wins in five of their last seven contests played at Reilly Stadium.

Salem is seeking their 4th playoff appearance. The Quakers have advanced to week eleven in three (2009, 2010, 2015) of the previous eight years.

Last Five Meetings

Oct. 29, 2016 – West Branch, 27-0

Oct. 30, 2015 – Salem, 21-14

Oct. 31, 2014 – West Branch, 21-7

Nov. 1, 2013 – Salem, 48-33

Oct. 26, 2012 – West Branch, 21-13

2017 Stats

Scoring Offense: Salem, 29.0; West Branch, 27.9

Scoring Defense: Salem, 25.4; West Branch, 29.7